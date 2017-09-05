CHENNAI: Transformation is an intrinsic process, that needs to be understood in right perspective. The best example to understand this beautiful process would be of coal and diamonds. The most amazing thing about a diamond is that it is derived from coal. Although the coal and diamond are from the same source, coal is ugly and has little value but a diamond is stunning and priceless. What a paradox, isn’t it?

Coal undergoes a lot of pressure and heat in order to become a diamond. There is a whole lot of coal in the world and but very less lot of diamonds. Similarly, among people too, there are not many diamonds because most of them are like coal. It’s a reality that needs to be accepted because to be a real diamond, one has to go through a lot of pressure and heat.

That’s is why it is said that ‘Transformation is a natural process, but it can also be traumatic’. Hence, if we wish to transform ourselves, we should be willing to take some heat and pressure under adverse conditions and have courage to swim against the tide.

When we become a diamond, our world will be a whole lot different than when we were a piece of coal. Ask yourself, does anyone in the world puts a coal around his/her neck or on a finger as an ornament? Coal is brittle and it simply breaks down when it is hit hard by someone or something. So imagine what would happen if we be like coal ? So moral of the story is that life as a coal is not good or even satisfactory.

On the other hand, when we become a diamond, we will be set in gold and placed in such a position that allows everybody to benefit from our beauty. Now! its our choice, whether to remain coal or be a precious diamond ?