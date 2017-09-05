CHENNAI: Life after spinal cord injury (SCI) is never going to be the same as before, but one can establish a new normal and proceed with life. We spoke to several people with SCI and discovered the adaptations they made, how the moved on and what it means to be a person with SCI in today’s society.

During rehabilitation, occupational therapy is provided to do complete analysis of the patient in order to understand the micro environment of the person — his/her background, economic status, kind of house, etc. They are also trained to do activities based on their disability such as single-handed typing, and sometimes provide vocational training too.

Life after rehab

For Jayaraj, who learnt servicing of mobile phones during vocational training, this enabled him to set up his own shop in 2013, 20 years after his injury back in 1993. “When I was injured, there was not much awareness about SCI. I quit school because of a bowel accident, and it wasn’t until 2008 when I met a neuro doctor (by accident) that I came to know I had spinal injury. I was re-directed to Amar Seva Sangam, where I learnt how to take care of myself and be independent,” he says, adding that he is soon to get married!

(clockwise from top-left) Justin Vijay Jesudas, Gnana Bharathi, Prabhu Lawrence, Naveen Iyer

For Jayaraj, and several others like him, peer support and counselling played a crucial role. The Spinal Foundation and Spinal Injured Persons Association (SIPA) are two such groups which provide much-needed support and guidance, especially during the initial uncertain stages after injury. “Rehabilitation is needed because we don’t know how to live after the injury. Life changes totally, and also many doctors don’t know how to deal with this,” says Gnana Bharathi, president of SIPA.

He also notes that many doctors try to cheat patients by taking advantage of their desperation, and that there are few sincere rehab specialists in India for SCI. Elaborating on his own injury, the scientist at Central Leather Research Institute (CSIR), explains that he was injured during a train accident in 2002. “I heard about rehabilitation on my own seven years after my injury. It was at CMC rehabilitation centre in Vellore,” he rues.

Later, he and his other friends co-founded SIPA. “SIPA works in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. We communicate and contact injured persons on how to live a happy life and deal with the different issues dealing with SCI. We also conduct an annual gathering of all persons with SCI, where we conduct medical check-up and interact with each other,” he explains. “The relationship between the caregiver and the patient can get difficult sometimes, so it is important to make sure we mingle and prolong our relationship.”

Exercise those muscles

Justin Vijay Jesudas, international swimmer and rifle shooter, concurs, and adds,“Relationship issues arise because of dependency. Any person who lives through this for a year or two starts getting into the comfort of caregivers, and don’t feel the need to push themselves. I know so many people who are far more able but don’t even try,” he explains, adding that the rehab centres must push the patient to become more independent. “After rehabilitation, go home and work on your abilities. Start strengthening your working muscles. I gym, swim and push weights every day. If I give a two-week break, my transfer from wheelchair to bed gets hard. So, don’t let the weakening happen.”

He adds that it’s a good idea to visit the rehabilitation centre after a year because you’re stable and can learn newer skills. “It’s a constant reinvention of yourself, which you have to do. Otherwise you’re done and dusted,” he warns.

In 2010, Naveen Iyer had an accident and injured his spine severely but got back to his job six months later. “My manager and team were very supportive — from adjusting working hours to providing me space to get back into the groove,” he says.

Just like Justin, who had made simple cost-effective modifications to his car to be able to drive, Naveen too modified his car, and went on long drives. He loves travelling and adventure activities. “During a trip to Yelagiri with my friends, I did a downhill ride on the wheelchair. There was oncoming traffic with over 14 hairpin bends. We navigated through that, and completed it successfully after two hours. It was quite an amazing experience for us!” he laughs.

Expensive equipment

With a vast majority of expenses being pushed into treatment and rehabilitation, it is quite difficult for many to afford decent equipment post rehab. For Prabhu, a wheelchair basketball player from a middle class family, his injury in 2006 changed his life entirely. “I was a boxer and trainer, just about to get married. But the injury stopped all of my plans,” he explains.

Injured at T12 and L1 levels, he had to use the wheelchair 24x7. It took him over five years to get out of depression and back to life. He has now played at two national level basketball championships. “But it’s not easy, economically. Every time I go out, I have to spend Rs 600 for transportation. There are some problems with my wheelchair. It needs to be repaired and will cost me Rs 2,500. It’s tough!” he rues.

He feels that people take things too lightly and need to be more aware about the impact of SCI. “I see people driving while talking on cell phones, wearing huge headsets and listening to music. There are many who drink and drive too! They don’t understand the agony of living life with SCI,” he points out.

Different requirements

Wheelchairs required by persons with SCI are different from the normal wheelchairs which cater to orthopaedic patients — the armrest should be of the proper size and removable as well.

Cost of Wheelchair at CMC Vellore: Rs 10,000-18,000

You can purchase second-hand

wheelchairs for Rs 50,000 from eBay