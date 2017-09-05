CHENNAI: Every life deserves dignity in life and in death, but sight of rotting carcasses on our streets is not uncommon. In the absence of any government-driven initiative to properly dispose them off, dead strays and cattle are dumped anywhere. Where most of us choose to just walk by, Bengaluru-based Mohan Krish decided to set this right and today single-handedly ensures dead animals a dignified farewell.

Mohan Krish has always been an animal lover, even from his very childhood, and started off with wildlife rescue. He specialised in snake rescues under the able tutelage of renowned herpetologist Mohammad Anees. Volunteering in animal welfare organisations such as WCCB (Wildlife Crime Control) and BBMP Forest Cell, he has rescued over 25,000 snakes and is considered a veritable expert on this all over Karnataka. So much so that he is today better known by his moniker ‘Hiss Mohan’.

He started QART (Quick Animal Rescue Team) in 2004 and is adept in rescuing other forms of wildlife along with his team of like-minded people. Always socially minded, this volunteer with Karnataka Civil Defense had a life-changing experience few years back and it got him started on ensuring a decent burial

for animals.

Mohan had witnessed a near-fatal accident on the Outer Ring Road, when a two-wheeler swerved to avoid hitting the carcass of a dog. Mohan helped the injured man and then, moved by the sight of the neglected carcass of a dog which was probably equally neglected during his life-time, he started thinking about dignified burials.

Today, he ensures that not just for stray dogs, but even for cats, monkeys, birds, squirrels, calf and cows. He has buried 300 over the last few years. His team of helpers in Bengaluru include Vijay Nishant of Vruksha Foundation, Ramesh GA, Venu Gowda, Alhan Nawaz, Nagz Sidhu, Asrar Khan and Sharan Murthy.

Speaking from his experience, he says that it’s extremely important to know how to properly dispose off a dead animal. He and his teammates wear thick rubber gloves, a long sleeve shirt and pants, and closed toed shoes and masks when handling the carcasses. They transfer them into a pit at least three-feet deep for dogs using shovel or gloved hand and spread salt and bleaching powder over it to help the flesh decompose faster and to avoid a stench. He strictly advises against burial in water bodies.

There are two types of carcasses — one that results from non-disease mortality and the other from disease-related mortality. Ideally all the bodies should be disposed off within 24 hours. If the death of an animal is from a disease and the carcass is not disposed off within 24 hours, it could lead to spread of contagious diseases. Besides, after 24 hours, the carcass starts releasing toxic gases including methane, carbon dioxide, hydrogen disulphide and dioxins.

If the carcass is dumped in the open, during rains, its decomposing, results in leaching which leads to heavy contamination of groundwater. Unfortunately, carcasses are all too often found in garbage piles rotting in flooding roads. Revulsion, fear, superstition and plain lack of awareness cause reluctance in people to help with disposal. This is where Mohan and his team step in, to rekindle that lost compassion.

This initiative is funded through individual donors, who provide his team with gloves and masks. Awards and recognition have been pouring in from grateful citizen forums and official bodies for this path-breaking work done by this soft-spoken man and his team. But the real thanks would be from those mute many, who were bid farewell with respect.