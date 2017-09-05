CHENNAI: TM Karthik is a stage and film actor who acted in stage plays and feature films. He made his acting debut in films with Guru (2007). Before becoming an actor, Karthik worked in the corporate world. Some of his films include Madrasapattinam (2010), Deiva Thirumagal (2011), and Life of Pi (2012) but he got his breakthrough as Ileana’s price-tag fiance in Nanban (2012).

How would you to describe god to a child?

I won’t explain god to a child. I’ll let the child discover god.

If there was a dare or challenge you would like to give god, what would it be?

Make the world live without women harassment or religious intolerance.

If you had the power to grant one gift to God, what would it be?

A sense of humour.

Your most godly encounter?

In 1996, I was ascending Sabarimala and had separated ahead of my group. I was suffering from a stomach ache when an old man in white with white beard gestured asking me if I was having problems. I gestured back pointing to my stomach. He asked me to open my mouth. When I did, he threw a handful of vibhuti which went into my eyes and mouth. When I opened my eyes, the man was gone, so had the stomach ache.

What if God were your neighbour?

If god were a guy or girl, I’d never them leave my house.

What do you think will offend god ?

Attending godmen’s sermons

A prank you would pull on god ?

I’d say, according to new rules, he can’t continue without an Aadhaar card.

If there is one thing you would want god to change, what would it be? Why?

Make one religion for peace.

A superpower you would wish for?

What would you do with it?

Power to stop all saans bahu serials.

Hollywood or Bollywood: Which industry would you cast god in? Why?

Bollywood. He could learn from the ‘gods’ of Bollywood like Salman and Shah Rukh Khan.

Which actor/actress would you want god to look like?

Me...why not!

What are the three things you would ask god for if you went to heaven?

A play with me in the lead which lasts forever, power to stop death, and the power to invoke smiles at sight.

Where would you take god first on a Chennai tour?

My school. Vidya Mandir in Mylapore which made me what I am.