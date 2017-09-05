CHENNAI: My 2-year-old dog likes to rub her face in poop or other decaying matter on the road, when I take her for a walk. How can I stop her from doing that?

— Sunny

Hi Sunny,

There have been multiple theories and hypothesis that attempted to explain this peculiar behaviour of dogs.One of the suggestions is that this is something they have inherited from their ancestors. All members of the canine family show a tendency to cover themselves in stinky stuff as a means to inform their pack members of something important or interesting.Other members could trace the scent back to its origin after smelling it in on the fur of the animal that rolled on it in the first place. This in combination with a dog’s superior sense of smell inspires them to roll on the stinkiest stuff possible. Given a choice between a mild pleasant perfume and stink pile, the dog would choose the stronger smelling stink pile. It is not that she has bad taste, just that she would simply prefer the stronger smelling one.

No matter why she does what she does, most of the smells that seem okay to your dog are absolutely intolerable for humans. Remember that rolling over smelly stuff is a natural behaviour and you should focus on discouraging it. Do not punish the dog for this. When you’re out walking your dog, keep her on a short leash to prevent her from rolling around in another dog’s poop or other smelly things you both might encounter. Leash training is a significant aspect of handling these situations.

A dog that is well behaved on the leash can be then steered away from such unpleasant stuff that she is likely to get distracted by. A good reinforcement of the “No” command is also necessary. In case this happens in your yard where the dog is off leash, you can also associate unpleasant experiences with this behaviour. A loud noise or a squirt with water just when she is about to roll on the poop will discourage her from doing this.Be consistent and alert at all times. Proactively correcting her before she lunges towards such activities is essential. Seek the help of a professional trainer who can help you with enforcing basic obedience.