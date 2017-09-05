CHENNAI: After crossing many hurdles, classes for the first-year MBBS students began on Monday. But one of the first lessons they were taught was the dress code.The students were instructed not to wear “any tight-fitting dresses”, including jeans.“We have instructed medical colleges to follow only formal dress code in the classes. It’s an oral instruction; no circular has been issued though, “ said Dr A Edwin Joe, Director of Medical Education.

What was referred as “formal dress” was churidars for girls and shirt and trousers for boys.

“Jeggings, leggings, jeans and any tight-fitting clothing is not allowed in the college. We gave instruction to all students on the first day of the classes,” said a dean in a medical college in Chennai.

If past experience is any indication, students generally fall in line. According to a senior, “As most of us don’t prefer sarees, the obvious choice is churidars. Tight T-shirts or jeans are not permitted even for boys. Generally there are no punishments for breaking rules. But professors do advice us not to wear such dresses and most students follow it.”

The classes began with the colleges organising a welcome for the students by their seniors. The medical admissions counselling ended on Sunday amidst strong protests over the NEET-based admissions .

In Theni, 100 students joined the Theni Government Medical College and Hospital. Meanwhile, medical counselling to fill BDS seats will be held till Tuesday, according to officials, as the Supreme Court had given time to fill BDS seats till September 10. The Supreme Court had directed filling up of MBBS seats before September 4 and ordered that classes be started immediately.On Monday, 714 candidates were called for counselling, out of which 64 attended. The officials allotted 15 BDS seats and reallotted 16 BDS seats. Thirty candidates were wait-listed.

