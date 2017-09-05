CHENNAI: With discussions of the Blue Whale taking social networks by storm and messages doing the rounds on WhatsApp and Facebook offering free advice to keep your children ‘safe’, it is unlikely that these ‘simple’ techniques will work. One such message tells readers that there is a simple option to protect the kids from the deadly game — tapping settings in Google Play Store and activating parental control for 3+ games.



If only it were as simple as that. For one, the Blue Whale is not freely available on the Appstore. By setting up parental control, in Google’s own words, ‘you can restrict what content can be downloaded or purchased from Google Play based on maturity level.’



This is of little use because not only is the game unavailable in the appstore, but also is not available for download in the internet. Links to the games are said to be shared in closed groups that mostly comprises teens or young adults or obtained by getting one of the game’s admins to find you using hashtags.

Parents can keep their children from playing the game through counselling and awareness that can help improve their self-worth, and also closely monitor what their children access through the internet.