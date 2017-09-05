CHENNAI: Traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI) causing spinal nerve problems is untreatable. Once the nerves are damaged, it is not possible to repair them or regain sensation. Though some patients undergo spinal surgery, it will not guarantee a spinal neurological recovery; there is no promise that the person will become continent or walk again. Surgery is done for removing the severely broken bone fragments and also to reconstruct the spinal structure using nuts and bolts to keep it upright.

Though there is no ‘going back to normal’, many patients claim that it’s possible to adapt to the shortcomings of the injury and live as close to normal as possible, if you have a positive mind-set and proper rehabilitation. In the second part of the series, we look at the various ways in which patients are rehabilitated, other complications that arise due to SCI and how they are prevented and treated.

Illustration: Suvajit Dey



Rehabilitation begins after a patient is discharged from the hospital. The level of rehab also depends on the level of injuries — as in whether it’s paraplegia (paralysis of lower limbs) and tetraplegia (paralysis of upper and lower limbs). The aim of rehab is to prevent secondary complications, maximise physical functioning, and reintegrate the patient into the community. It involves rehab practitioners, a neuro-physician, neurosurgeon, general physician, occupational therapist, psychologist, nurses and family members and friends. The last two play a crucial role in the support system especially during rehab.



Denial & depression

“In the initial stages, a patient can get depressed. Paralysis is a life changer, and more often than not, people are in denial of the condition. Some even feel that they don’t want to live anymore,” explains Dr Anish Ansari, physical therapist and rehab psychologist, adding that this stage is the biggest challenge for health care providers. He emphasises that rehab can be helpful only if they are out of denial

and depression.



Through cognitive behaviour modification, Anish gets an insight into the patients’ mind and pushes them forward. “I don’t put them on medications — they are not mentally ill. My primary aim is to make them accept their condition, take a leap forward and go on,” he says. Through counselling, patients talk about their fears, hopelessness, frustrations, and anger, based on which a treatment plan will be drawn up. The number of sessions varies between three to 15.



Train to be independent

Counselling occurs along with physical rehab — the primary aim of which is to make you independent in your daily activities and mobility. Partial injuries can be treated for complete recovery in rare cases, whereas complete injuries can never be recovered. Paraplegic patients can be trained to walk with the help of assistive devices, like callipers and elbow clutches; and quadriplegia patients can move with the help of automated wheelchairs.



“The higher the injury, and the more complete the lesion, the harder the problem becomes,” explains Dr Ravi Ranganathan, neurofunctional physiotherapist. The patients are rehabilitated and taught how to use a wheelchair, shift from a wheelchair to the bed and vice versa. “This man was paralysed from shoulder below — with some strength in few muscles on his shoulder. We trained him to use his upper body, rotate and use bicep strength to pull the elbow, move up the leg and wiggle to the edge of the bed and thus sit up,” he says, adding that the patient’s mom was pleased with his improvement, as she could not lift him. “We can never give him back a ‘normal’ life or make him walk again, but we made him independent enough to move from bed to wheelchair to the car.”



Rehabilitation period varies from person to person based on level of injury and the individual’s motivation. While an initial period is of at least one month, many require residential rehabilitation. Many SCI persons start with once a week and then once a month, gradually decreasing number of visits as they adapt to their new lifestyle. With the costs for rehabilitation being high, certain foundations provide financial aid. “For one patient, I partnered with a non-profit, Polagham Foundation. We split the cost three ways — one part the foundation will pay, one part by the patient, and the other part I will forgo,” Dr Ravi explains. After rehabilitation, with the help of occupational therapists, people get back to as normal a life as much as possible. In this stage after rehabilitation, peer groups help tremendously in achieving goals, which we will look at in the next part.

Cost for Rehab (average)

● Residential rehabilitation: `1.5 lakh, including callipers/wheelchairs

● Surgeries: `1-2 lakh

Stem cell therapy cannot cure SCI

There are many doctors who claim that SCI can be cured with stem cell therapy. This is not medically proven and all experts CE has spoken to warn patients to not fall for this fake promise.

Complications from SCI

Urinary Tract Infection: Incontinence and lack of bowel control is common among SCI patients as they have no sensation below the level of injury. Therefore, avoiding infections and managing kidney health is important. For bladder control, intermittent catheterisations are used which empty bladder every few hours, and bowel movements are habituated to a particular time of the day. After a few months, people get used to the routine.



Pressure sores: When we sit, we unconsciously keep moving and the blood keeps circulating — there’s a feedback going to the brain that there’s too much pressure and that makes us move. After SCI, these sensations don’t reach the brain and these micro movements don’t take place. This pressure causes skin and muscle to die, causing a pressure sore. That’s why nurses keep rotating the person, every two hours. It may heal on its own — but the deeper ones need surgical cleaning and closing; it takes time to heal, and also costs more.



Affected sexuality: Considering most of the SCI occur in the young age group, it is a matter of concern. Sexual function depends on the level of injury, and certain problems can be helped with medications and mechanical devices. Many, however, can neither have normal sexual intercourse, nor conceive.

Muscular atrophy: Lost nerve connection causes lack of movement and muscle to shrink.



For details, mail Dr Anish Ansari: aaneus@gmail.com and Dr Ravi: info@pain-stroke.com