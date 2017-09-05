CHENNAI: When M Devaki received an SMS from VM-TNEPDS that her husband had procured a packet of oil and a kilo of sugar from the ration shop on August 26, she was shocked. For her husband, P Madurai, had passed away six months ago. Living with her daughter’s family now, Devaki hadn’t used her husband’s smart card which was linked to his Aadhaar. On going through her SMS inbox, she noticed there were similar messages in the previous months too after his death. Someone had been procuring her dead husband’s ration. This is not uncommon, admitted officials.

Knowing that the dead do not require monthly provisions, salesmen at Public Distribution System (PDS) shops pilfer the ration. “Removing names of the dead from the system is a problem in the city. We still have to conduct manual checks for this purpose,” says S Madhumathi, commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department.“Every three months, we refresh the system after sending personnel for visits to PDS shops and homes in the the respective localities, but it is a herculean task,” she said.



It is relatively easier in the districts, as officials coordinate with the district Collector, who in turn delegates the work to the District Revenue Officer and his team. This team collects the details of the deceased from the village administrative officers. Chennai, with 17 PDS zones, makes it hard for officials to follow such a procedure. “Each month, we are able to conduct manual checks in just one shop from each of these 17 zones,” said an official.



“However, with the advent of smart ration cards linked to mobilephones and the TNEPDS app, people can request cancellation of deceased. With an OTP sent to the registered mobile number, they can complete the cancellation and help update the system,” he said. Of the 1,97,26,588 ration cards, 1,88,65,664 have been linked with phone numbers. But for people like Devaki, who do not have easy access to technology, it is easier said than done. Cracking down on pilferage, complaints through helplines and SMSs to PDS 107 have gotten 13 salespersons dismissed in the last four months, officials said.



When Aadhaar is made mandatory for registering deaths from October 1, the civil supplies department will greatly benefit from the move, said officials. It would enable them to remove the deceased from the system on a real-time basis, with cooperation from the bodies in charge of registering death.“Instead of relying on information from the beneficiary and conducting manual checks, we will be able to update the system every day,” said an official, adding that this would help them check misuse of ration cards and pilferage.

Linked to Aadhaar

Currently, 6,17,75,614 of the total 6,73,61,843 beneficiaries have linked their Aadhar number to ration card.