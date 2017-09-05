CHENNAI: When every other person we meet wants financial security and a predictable tomorrow, K Narasimhan left his cushy corporate job to pursue his passion — photography. CE has a candid chat with the craftsman about his daring decision to break free and his view on photography as a profession.

“A year back, circumstances and desire met face to face. That was the time I was doing photography more seriously and exclusively. I was in product development related to security, access control, and smart card/RFID products. Moving from this high-paying job into photography created mixed response.

Many encouraged it; some cautioned against it. The breaking of barrier has its romantic charm as well, though economic security could vary,” says Narasimhan about the reactions he received when he decided to quit.

Narasimhan believes that one has to understand and differentiate the economic security and the emotional aspects of being a professional photographer. “You can become economically successful only after a sustainable level of experience. Yet, unlike some other day/desk jobs, photography enriches the human experience irrespective of whether you’re shooting a wedding, street life, wildlife or landscape. The common thread among them is patience and creativity, challenging oneself to bring best from any given situation and be out of comfort zone,” he explains.

He was bit by the photography bug 20 years ago, and films were the major inspiration. “Cameramen like Vincent, Ashok Kumar, Balumahendra, and PC Sriram and directors like Sridhar who experimented with various themes sparked an interest in me. My initial photographies are more of travel documentary. I would say that serious photography with an intention to bring an outcome started 10-12 years back,” recalls Narasimhan.

After starting with a Kodak KB-100 point and a film camera, Narasimhan went on to focus on landscape photography along with seascape, environmental portraits and wildlife photography. “In the beginning, I tried different genres like portraiture, still life, and so on. As I started to evolve, by thought process, my photography matured,” he adds.

He believes that it is an art form that can connect the artiste to the viewer easily. “Apart from documentary values, photography has also evolved to bring complex human thought process into imagery with more ease,” he opines. “There are no rules in photographs. Rule of thirds is just a guideline. One has to break out of the set of rules and bring creativity to the composition.”

Narasimhan won bronze medal in the international photographic competition in Turkey and Iran. He has also travelled to Masai Mara in Kenya, Serengeti in Tanzania, Borneo in Indonesia and Bhutan. He has also done many expeditions to the Himalayas, North East, West Indian sanctuaries and South Indian reserves.

Inspired by

Narasimhan’s favourite photographers include Guy Tal, Ansel Adams, Sebastiao Salgado, Vincent Munieer, Galen Rowell, Nick Brandt and Raghu Rai

His works are exhibited at Lalit Kala Akademi till September 10.

For details, call 9566017276