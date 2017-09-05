CHENNAI: Almost every new film song must have been whistled out by youngsters before they could wrap their heads around the lyrics. The happy lover, the lazy coworker, the jovial milkman and even your sibling in the shower, almost everybody must have tried whistling at some point in their lives.

Pooja Chandramohan decided to take it to the next level and will be attempting to set a Guinness World Record by being the first Indian to whistle for 30 hours. The attempt will be made at Shreyans Bhavan, Wallajah Road, starting at 9 am on Sep 9 and concluding at 3 pm on Sep 10.



Talking cheerfully to CE, the trained whistler, says, “I have been whistling since I was six when I learnt it from my uncle. My dad noticed my talent and encouraged me to pursue it. We met Jagat Tarkas, founder of Whistling World and a mentor for the Indian Whistlers Association who trained me to be the whistler I am today.” Pooja is a trained classical singer and plays flute, guitar and keyboard professionally.

She will be whistling songs from four languages — Tamil, Hindi, English and Korean. Some of the songs are — Singara Velane, Malaryule Malaryule, Ra Ra (Chandramukhi) in Tamil and Mere Dolna, Albela Sagar, Aoge Jab and Deewani Mastani in Hindi. Ask her about her interest in Korean songs and she explains, “I have been a huge fan of Korean pop (K-pop) music since eight years. I won the regional K-pop contest 2017 and subsequently performed in Delhi. My love for K-pop is the reason why I included it in the record attempt.”



Discussing the challenges she is expecting to face during the record attempt, Pooja says, “My biggest challenge will be to stay awake. I am allowed breaks every hour — which I am allowed to take cumulatively. I plan to accumulate these breaks for my meals and hydration. I will drink coffee to stay alert and will stay clear of heavy food that will end up making me drowsy but I am afraid that whistling melodious songs might make me drowsy.”



Pooja says that her ability of inward and outward whistling will help with the breathing pattern. “Whistling helps build your lung capacity and everyone should try it as a breathing exercise,” she opines. Pooja is one among the 48 participants who set a Limca record in 2008 for whistling in unison and has performed over 600 stage shows in singing and whistling.

