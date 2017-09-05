CHENNAI: Among the numerous Siva temples in the Mylapore area is one for Virabhadra Svami, a deity who, according to some Puranas, sprang from the matted locks of Siva who was angered when his consort Dakshayani immolated herself in the sacred fire of the yajna (sacrifice) conducted by her father Daksha. Virabhadra destroyed the sacrifice and everyone associated with it, including Daksha. Later, Brahma brought him back to life by attaching a goat’s head to his body. Daksha is thus seen with the body of a man and a goat’s head.

In the main sanctum-sanctorum, Virabhadra Svami is seen in a standing posture holding the bow, arrow, knife and sword, with Daksha nearby. The processional image of Virabhadra is exactly like the main stone icon. In front is a mandapa with Nandi facing Virabhadra and a dvajastambham (flag-post). Sivasundara Vinayaka, Siva Subrahmanya with consorts Valli and Deivayanai, Virupakshishwara (Siva) and Perumal (Vishnu) are enshrined in this mandpam. The sanctums for Virupakshishwara and Perumal directly face each other which is a unique feature. Interestingly, goddess Abhayambal, consort of Virabhadra Svami, also enshrined in this mandapa, holds same weapons as the presiding deity.

Other deities like Sanishwara (Saturn), Navagraha, Hanuman, Durga, Kala Virabhairava and Dakshinamurti (Siva as the bestower of wisdom) have also been enshirned. This image of Dakshinamurti is different as the hair is tied on top of the head unlike the usual icons where the strands are seen outspread around his head. The sacred tree (Sthala Vriksham) is the Vanni tree (Indian Mesquit). The Vilva tree, special to Siva is also here, underneath which are enshrined a Ganesha called Vilva Vinayaka, Parvati known as Vilva Nayaki and a Linga worshipped as Vilva Natha.

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture