CHENNAI: While the world is out whale-fishing, psychiatrists in the city said the ‘Blue Whale’ itself was merely a tool in the hands of those suffering from depression to rationalise their urge to commit suicide .

According to Gauthamadas Udipi, Consultant in Neuro Behavioural Medicine, the game does nothing but trigger those with a genetic disposition to depression.“Clinical depression was by far the most common reason to kill self. The game is a social situation that becomes a trigger rationalising the urge to commit suicide,” he said.



Low self-esteem and frustration that those suffering from depression experience lead them to take the challenge if they succeed in finding it, simply for the feeling of accomplishment that the game and its end would give them, he added.Interestingly, Gautamadas was yet to encounter a patient who had actually played the game although there was a case of a 20-year-old who said he was not able to sleep for the last 15 days after he heard about the challenge, often finding himself waking up in odd hours in a cold sweat.

Although the patient reported a strong urge to play the game, he could not find the link to the game online. He then attempted to follow the ‘task list’ of the game online, only to realise that it was merely a copycat coax.



Said Shalini N, psychiatrist, Mind Focus mental clinic, “I have not met anyone who had played the game although it might be a possibility that some are.”With those looking for the game ending up unsuccessful more often than not and some playing copy cats of the game believing it to be the original, the panic and anger directed towards the game itself is often misguided and should be directed in identifying depression, that the game manifests, said experts.“If depression is not treated early, they may successfully end their lives at the next slightest provocation- be it a Blue Whale Challenge or a copycat hoax,” said Gautamadas.

Signs of an upset mind that can lead to suicide

Is someone you know, who is talking about feeling worthless or hopeless (“What’s the point of

living?”), saying that they hate themselves, or expressing unreasonable guilt over something they have done (“It’s all my fault”)?

Has your loved one suddenly lost interest in or withdrawn from activities that they once looked forward to (sports, hobbies, or going out with friends)?

Is your friend having mood swings, with an outburst of anger one minute, and uncontrollable crying the next, for seemingly trivial reasons?

Is a relative talking excessively about death, or dying, or preparing for the end without sufficient reason (making a will, giving away treasured possessions etc)?

Is a colleague talking about a voice in the mind telling them to end their life?

Is your child threatening to kill himself or herself if you do not do what they want?