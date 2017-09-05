CHENNAI: When you hear the words high kicks, it immediately reminds you of a urban dance team that aims high with lot of acrobatic jumps and moves with raw street appeal. That is exactly what Aparnaa Nagesh had in mind when she christened her all girls ensemble, ‘High Kicks’ which started in 2011. The team will perform ‘Duende’, a triple bill contemporary dance theatre performance at Alliance Francaise, Nungambakkam on Sep 10.

Inspired from Spanish, Duende translates to the mysterious power of art to deeply move a person. It comprises three performances — White noise, Depaysement and Her Story. White Noise deals with mental illness, caused by the excessive digital noise that surround us today. “White noise debuted in Kalakshetra on Aug 31, 2016, where it was selected for the finals for the Prakriti Foundation Excellence in Contemporary Dance Award (2016) and we have developed it to present it again this year,” explains Aparnaa. “Depaysement, which is a French word, deals with the sense of displacement at being a refugee from a war torn country. I was moved by the refugee crisis in Syria and it was conceived after discussions with Keerthi Jayakumar, founder of Red Elephant Foundation, which works with women and children in genocide zones. Her Story talks about growing up as a girl and women whose contributions have been largely ignored in history.”

With over 18 years of training, teaching and performing, Aparnaa Nagesh has trained extensively in various dance styles such as jazz, ballet, contemporary, Latin and street dance, and has now created a contemporary dance theatre work under her own movement titled ‘Global Dance Fusion’.

High Kicks performed at the prestigious Commonwealth Youth Dance Fest, prior to the start of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2014. “Most of our work could be explained as contemporary dance theatre in a global dance format which means we take inspiration from various dance styles depending on the kind of stories we want to tell,” says the founder and artistic director of Madras Dance Arts, an all inclusive, performing arts centre and dance training institute in the city.

Aparna has been a teacher of movement therapy at the Lotus Foundation School for Autistic Children. She is the recipient of a prestigious TEDx Chennai Star Award, BREW Award for excellence in dance and Ba’hai Rose of Ridvan Award.

For details call 8754480048