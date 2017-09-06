For the love of coastal cuisine
CHENNAI: I was born in Pudukottai district and have been passionate about cooking since my childhood. My mother used to cook for a joint family and she was my first trainer. I still remember some of her tricks and tips...even now, every day, she asks me if I’ve eaten properly (smiles).
I started my career in 1990 at Taj Manjarun, Mangalore where I replaced my elder brother and worked there till 1998. This is where I first ventured into seafood specialities. From 1999 to 2008, I worked in Karavalli, a coastal restaurant in Bengaluru. Karavalli specialised in Goan, Kerala, Mangalore, Karwar and basically coastal cuisines and I took it as an opportunity to polish my skills with seafood. I have participated in food festivals across the country like Taj Bengal, Calcutta in 2003, Taj Banjara, Hyderabad in 2005 and other esteemed establishments like Blue Diamond, Pune and Taj Residency, Delhi. In 2009, I joined Raintree, Anna Salai and I am the sous chef there.
My speciality is coastal cuisines and seafood from Kerala, Goa and Mangalore. My favourite dishes that I make best are—crab porichathu and Syrian Chicken curry. But I vote steamed neer dosai with coconut milk as my comfort food. Neer dosai is a popular breakfast in the rural areas of Mangalore. I love to cook for my family, especially my children. I am happy when my customers compliment my dishes and
ask me to teach them the recipes. I do everything in my capacity to ensure that the guests feel at home and they get what they request.
I feel that the use of molecular gastronomy is not a bad thing at all. It has got some negative publicity due to isolated incidents that happened due to incomplete knowledge and inadequate assistance. It creates an entirely new and fun experience for the customers so if there is enough information, why not? Although I would suggest to avoid letting very young kids try it.
I am very particular about wasting food and ensure that I discuss with my customers before cooking and always cook according to portions to avoid wastage. To people who are new to cooking, I would a say—start slow and gradually move on to more advanced techniques. Anybody who is interested in cooking can learn with time and remember to put your heart and soul into every dish.
CRAB PORICHATHU
Ingredients
Onion ,finely chopped 1
Tomato,finely chopped 3
Ginger Garlic Paste 1 tsp
Turmeric Powder ½ tsp
Chilly Powder 1 tsp
Coriander Powder ½ tsp
Curry Leaves 10 gm
Coriander Leaves 10 gm
Salt To taste
Oil 15 ml
METHOD
Bring water to boil in a deep vessel.
When it comes to a rolling boil, add enough salt and turmeric powder to it.
Add the crab to this and cook for 2-3 minutes. After that drain the water and keep it aside.
Heat the oil in a big kadai and saute the onions till it turns brown in color.
Add the ginger garlic paste and fry for a minute.
Next add the tomatoes, salt, chilly powder and coriander powder. (You can add few spoons of the water in which you cooked the crab to the masala to prevent the spices from getting burnt.)
Fry this mixture nicely till oil separates from the masala and most of the moisture has evaporated.
At this stage add the crab pieces, finely chopped curry leaves and coriander leaves.
Toss everything together for about 5 minutes till all the crab pieces are nicely coated with the masala.
Switch off. Tasty Nandu Varuval is ready to serve.
SYRIAN CHICKEN CURRY
Ingredients
Chicken 500 gm
Black peppercorns 1/2 tsp
Star anise 2
Chilly Powder 1 tsp
Cinnamon 1 inch piece
Green Cardamon 3
Coriander Powder 1 tsp
Ground Cumin Powder 1 tsp
Ground Coriander 1 tsp
Garlic Clove (finely Chopped) 2
Ginger 1 inch Size finely chopped 1
Fresh Green chilly 2-3 Nos
Curry leaves 10
Coconut Milk 250 ml
Turmeric Powder 1 tsp
Shallots (Finely Sliced) 3-4
Salt To taste
White Vinegar 20 ml
Coriander Leaves 1 sprig
Method
Grind together all the fine spices into a fine powder. Add red chili powder, ground coriander, ground cumin and turmeric. Mix well and add white vinegar to form a thick spice paste. In a large deep skillet on medium heat, add oil. Add chicken pieces and brown slightly. Add shallots, ginger and garlic. Then add the spice paste. Add curry leaves, green chilies and salt. Add coconut milk and 1/2 cup water. Bring to a gentle boil and simmer for 15-20 minutes till the chicken becomes tender. Serve with rice or appams