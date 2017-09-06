CHENNAI: I was born in Pudukottai district and have been passionate about cooking since my childhood. My mother used to cook for a joint family and she was my first trainer. I still remember some of her tricks and tips...even now, every day, she asks me if I’ve eaten properly (smiles).

I started my career in 1990 at Taj Manjarun, Mangalore where I replaced my elder brother and worked there till 1998. This is where I first ventured into seafood specialities. From 1999 to 2008, I worked in Karavalli, a coastal restaurant in Bengaluru. Karavalli specialised in Goan, Kerala, Mangalore, Karwar and basically coastal cuisines and I took it as an opportunity to polish my skills with seafood. I have participated in food festivals across the country like Taj Bengal, Calcutta in 2003, Taj Banjara, Hyderabad in 2005 and other esteemed establishments like Blue Diamond, Pune and Taj Residency, Delhi. In 2009, I joined Raintree, Anna Salai and I am the sous chef there.

My speciality is coastal cuisines and seafood from Kerala, Goa and Mangalore. My favourite dishes that I make best are—crab porichathu and Syrian Chicken curry. But I vote steamed neer dosai with coconut milk as my comfort food. Neer dosai is a popular breakfast in the rural areas of Mangalore. I love to cook for my family, especially my children. I am happy when my customers compliment my dishes and

ask me to teach them the recipes. I do everything in my capacity to ensure that the guests feel at home and they get what they request.

I feel that the use of molecular gastronomy is not a bad thing at all. It has got some negative publicity due to isolated incidents that happened due to incomplete knowledge and inadequate assistance. It creates an entirely new and fun experience for the customers so if there is enough information, why not? Although I would suggest to avoid letting very young kids try it.

I am very particular about wasting food and ensure that I discuss with my customers before cooking and always cook according to portions to avoid wastage. To people who are new to cooking, I would a say—start slow and gradually move on to more advanced techniques. Anybody who is interested in cooking can learn with time and remember to put your heart and soul into every dish.

CRAB PORICHATHU

Ingredients

Onion ,finely chopped 1

Tomato,finely chopped 3

Ginger Garlic Paste 1 tsp

Turmeric Powder ½ tsp

Chilly Powder 1 tsp

Coriander Powder ½ tsp

Curry Leaves 10 gm

Coriander Leaves 10 gm

Salt To taste

Oil 15 ml

METHOD

Bring water to boil in a deep vessel.

When it comes to a rolling boil, add enough salt and turmeric powder to it.

Add the crab to this and cook for 2-3 minutes. After that drain the water and keep it aside.

Heat the oil in a big kadai and saute the onions till it turns brown in color.

Add the ginger garlic paste and fry for a minute.

Next add the tomatoes, salt, chilly powder and coriander powder. (You can add few spoons of the water in which you cooked the crab to the masala to prevent the spices from getting burnt.)

Fry this mixture nicely till oil separates from the masala and most of the moisture has evaporated.

At this stage add the crab pieces, finely chopped curry leaves and coriander leaves.

Toss everything together for about 5 minutes till all the crab pieces are nicely coated with the masala.

Switch off. Tasty Nandu Varuval is ready to serve.

SYRIAN CHICKEN CURRY

Ingredients

Chicken 500 gm

Black peppercorns 1/2 tsp

Star anise 2

Chilly Powder 1 tsp

Cinnamon 1 inch piece

Green Cardamon 3

Coriander Powder 1 tsp

Ground Cumin Powder 1 tsp

Ground Coriander 1 tsp

Garlic Clove (finely Chopped) 2

Ginger 1 inch Size finely chopped 1

Fresh Green chilly 2-3 Nos

Curry leaves 10

Coconut Milk 250 ml

Turmeric Powder 1 tsp

Shallots (Finely Sliced) 3-4

Salt To taste

White Vinegar 20 ml

Coriander Leaves 1 sprig

Method

Grind together all the fine spices into a fine powder. Add red chili powder, ground coriander, ground cumin and turmeric. Mix well and add white vinegar to form a thick spice paste. In a large deep skillet on medium heat, add oil. Add chicken pieces and brown slightly. Add shallots, ginger and garlic. Then add the spice paste. Add curry leaves, green chilies and salt. Add coconut milk and 1/2 cup water. Bring to a gentle boil and simmer for 15-20 minutes till the chicken becomes tender. Serve with rice or appams