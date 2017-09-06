CHENNAI: Among the narrow rows of Muthiah Street, Elliamman Koil Street, and Babu Mudali Street in Teynampet, there is one name that stands out. The ‘Beerkaran’ street, believed to have been innocently named after the Peer Mohammed Sahib market that once existed in the area, has become the butt of all jokes over the years, thanks to colloquial influences and the ‘dexterity’ of the city corporation, say some residents.

“This name has been around for at least three generations; still, when we give our address people almost always ask twice and we have to spell it out for them,” says Aswathi K, a resident. “They quickly understand the name if we show them by action — like downing a bottle of beer. Then they quickly ask ‘Oh, beer ah?’,” she adds, laughing.And then the jokes begin. “When I was in college, my friends used to laugh at the name of the street, asking questions like do all of you there drink beer? Do they manufacture beer in your street?” shares Andrews, a third-generation- resident of the street.

Almost every resident had their own accounts of how the name came to be: “The British used to deposit beer bottles in piles here,” claims one. “During our grandfather’s time, they used to manufacture beer in this area,” declares another.The street had been listed by the name, ‘Beerkaran’, even in the city’s street registry of 1933 under the Madras Presidency. However, most believed that it could have been named so after the ‘Peer Mohammed Sahib’ market in the area which over time, was colloquially twisted into ‘Pirkaran’, later helped by the Chennai city corporation which plastered ‘Beer’ instead of ‘Peer’ on the street boards.

V Sriram, historian, remarks, “It is likely that it was indeed how the street got its name. There could have been a dargah or a memorial there by the name ‘Peer Mohammed’ and the market might have been an endowment, towards the maintenance of the dargah.” However, residents, including the Islamic residents in the area, of whom there were many who said they have grown to become fond of the name although alcoholic drinks like beer are considered ‘haram’ in Islam.“About 20 years ago, there was a tailor by name of Wilfred, who took up a petition to get the name changed. But, almost everyone, including my father, refused to sign it,” says R Sriprakash, a resident who also has an office in the area.