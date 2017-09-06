CHENNAI: The standard of human rights have always been a controversial and sensitive issue. At a time when the entire world is undergoing a global wave, CE caught up with three poets -cum-activists from three languages at the Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan to discuss the effect of this wave in the Indian context.

“When our nation is keeping pace with this big ugly wave, it becomes uglier because the tone and texture of our great nation is different from the rest of the world. We are pacing up with the wrong wave,” says Mamta Sagar, Kannada poet and activist from Bengaluru.

Anitha Thampi, a poet from Kerala, concurs, and adds: “India is a hub of human rights violations when it comes to that. It is actually a cliched topic. Discussions won’t help, but actions will.”

Anitha Thampi, Mamta Sagar and

Sukritarani  Sunish P Surendran

“In India, the main issue when it comes to accessibility of human rights is caste. It still exists in rural areas of Tamil Nadu where Dalits are not allowed to wear slippers in front of the privileged. I know the norms because I lived like that,” says Sukirtharani, Tamil poet and Dalit activist.

They state that the concept of ‘others’ has changed. “There is a backdoor fascism happening in this country where a particular group trying to impose a one system rule here,” opines Anitha. “I believe that I have never lived in a time like this. When people speak up, they are killed, killing the voices of dissent. I feel ashamed that I am alive when people who are bold and true are killed.”

The trio believe that the downtrodden factions should come together regardless of gender, caste and religion. “We have an amazing constitution that was designed to give equal rights to all its citizens. But, it is misinterpreted and deviated just to make this country to follow a particular agenda. This country doesn’t belong to one dominant group,” laments Mamta while explaining the propaganda that is being carried out.

“Here, people from the minority groups cannot decide what to eat, where to live, and what they want to study. And women don’t even have the freedom to wear what they want,” rues Sukirtharani on the issue of male dominance and women oppression.

“A famous Malayalam poet said and I quote ‘the biggest issue with women empowerment is their ignorance of their own condition’. That is the issue, first they have to validate themselves and then speak up,” adds Anitha.But even after knowing they’re being victimised, they don’t come forward. Why shouldn’t they? Mamta retorts: “Why do you want to further victimise a victim? It’s the responsibility of the society to speak up for others. Why should it be categorised? Why can’t everyone from all factions of the society come together and speak up? The only way to access human rights is to grab it. It shouldn’t be about unity and diversity anymore, it should be unifying the diversity for a better tomorrow.”

The trio was a part of the panel discussion that took place at Goethe Instut/Max Mueller Bhavan where they recited the 31 articles of Human Rights Act 1948 in their mother tongue.

Studies by BBC and Human Rights Watch

50% of the police force in India either use mental or physical torture against the accused.

53% of children in India are victims of some form of sexual abuse

18.3 million people in India are under forced labour