CHENNAI: A 28-year old mother and her six -month old son died of electric shock, after they accidentally touched a live wire of a table fan while sleeping at their house at Seven Wells on Monday.

Aruna of M S Nagar was sleeping along with son Dewan when she accidentally touched the live wire of an extension box, which was connected to the table fan. “Aruna suffered electric shock died on the spot. Her son who was sleeping very close to her too got electrocuted,” said a police official.

From left: Aruna and her six-month-old son who were electrocuted on Monday. Aruna had accidentally touched a live wire from the table fan, which led to the accident | Express

The incident came to light during the wee hours of Tuesday, when Aruna’s brother Surya had come home and tried to wake his sister, when she did not respond he raised an alarm. The duo were rushed to the hospital where they were declared ‘brought dead.’Police said, Aruna’s husband- Siva and their two daughters- Keerthana 5 and Keerthini 3 were sleeping in another room in the same house.Police have registered a case and are investigating. The bodies were sent to Stanley Government Hospital for autopsy.