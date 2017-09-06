CHENNAI: In a bid to protect seafarers from being exploited by fraudulent agents and owners of ships, the Directorate-General of Shipping has tied up with Protector General of Emigrants under the Ministry of External Affairs to streamline the recruitment process of sailors through an online portal.

Director General of Shipping Malini V Shankar told Express that it has been made mandatory for agents and recruiters to hire sailors for foreign vessels only through the online recruitment portal www.emigrate.gov.in ​Malini said that DG shipping’s portal has been dovetailed with e-Migrate portal of Ministry of External Affairs from the beginning of this month.The portal, which is being run on a pilot basis, is also linked with Bureau of Immigration so that seafarers details are verified at immigration checkpoints.

Interestingly, Directorate-General of Shipping (DGS) has mandated the employment of Indian seafarers only through Recruitment and Placement Services Licence or authorised recruiters and agents in India. However, this could not stop the process of seafarers being recruited by unauthorised RPS.

According to Manoj Joy, Port Chaplain of Sailors’ Society, it was a great initiative by Directorate General of Shipping and it will put an end to fly-by-night operators who cheat the sailors.