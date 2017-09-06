CHENNAI: Trapped amid congested concrete buildings, the Velachary Lake offers a spectacular view to birdwatchers, residents and on-lookers as hundreds of spot-billed pelicans wade through, since the first week of September. The lake that was earlier infested by water hyacinth, cleared up a little after the recent spell of rains and a small clean-up by the Public Works Department, making way for these feathered beauties .

Although these birds are year-round residents of the lake and the nearby Pallikarnai marshlands, they are usually spotted in smaller groups during other times of the year. “The water bodies in Raj Bhavan are connected to this lake through a canal. When the fish moves from those water bodies to here, the birds move along with it,” says KV Sudhakar, Madras Naturalist Society.

The Velachery lake, that once spread across nearly 250 acres from Velachery to Adambakkam, has shrunk a fourth of it’s size due to encroachment. The lake that has faced a size crunch over the years, also bears the brunt of city’s pollution. “Waste from urban settlements and drainage has polluted it heavily,” says Kumar Raja, from the Velachery Resident Welfare Association. He added that periodic infestation by water hyacinth has affected the biodiversity of the lake. “Proper steps have to be taken by the Metro water to ensure that sewage is not released into the lake,” he adds.

Domestic solid waste and construction debris too were found in the periphery. Earlier this year, `25 crore was allocated by the Water Resource Department, to convert Velachery lake into a tourist spot. However, a comprehensive plan is yet to be laid out. “The lake has not been de-silted or deepened in a long time time. The government only removed the water hyacinth and piled it near the banks,” says Amudha V, a resident who lives near the bank of the lake. She added that the lake bundh has to be strengthened so as to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

Nonetheless, the residents of Velchery are thrilled by the sight of these pelicans, and believe that it’s a sign that the water has become relatively cleaner. Spotted bill duck, glossy and black-headed ibis, painted stork, common moorhen, egrets and herons are other birds commonly spotted.