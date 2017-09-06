CHENNAI: To have inward solitude and space is very important because it implies freedom to be, to go, to function and to fly, metaphorically. After all, goodness can only bloom in space just as virtue can bloom only when there is freedom. We may have political freedom but inwardly we are not free and therefore, there is no space. No virtue, no quality that is worthwhile, can function or grow without this vast space within oneself. And space and silence are necessary because it is only when the mind is alone, uninfluenced and untrained, that it can come upon something new.

You are never alone because you are full of all the memories, all the conditioning, all the mutterings of yesterday; your mind is never clear of all the rubbish it has accumulated. To be alone you must erase the past. When you are alone, totally alone, not belonging to any family, any nation, any culture, any particular continent, there is that sense of being an outsider. The man who is completely alone in this way is innocent and it is this innocence that frees the mind from sorrow. It is only when the mind is capable of shedding all influences, all interferences, of being completely alone, there is creativity.

In the world, more and more technique is being developed — how to influence people through propaganda, through compulsion, through imitation. There are innumerable books written on how to do a thing, how to think efficiently, how to build a house, how to put machinery together; so gradually we are losing initiative, the initiative to think out something original for ourselves. In our education, in our relationship with the Government, through various means, we are being influenced to conform, to imitate. And when we allow one influence to persuade us to a particular attitude or action, naturally we create resistance to other influences. In that very process of creating resistance to another influence, are we not succumbing to it negatively?

Must not the mind have the capacity to fathom — not to imitate, not to be shaped and to be without fear? Should not such a mind be alone and therefore creative? That creativity is not yours or mine, it is anonymous.In the life we generally lead there is very little solitude. Even when we are alone, our lives are crowded by so many influences, so many memories of so many experiences, so much anxiety, that our mind becomes duller and duller.. Are we ever alone? Or are we carrying with us all the burdens of yesterday?”