CHENNAI: Merudand asan (spinal twist) This is a standing spinal twist.

STEPS

Stand with your feet hip distance apart. Next bring your hands to the shoulder (your elbows folded) and inhale, and as you exhale open your arms and twist your upper body to the right so that your chest faces right and your right arm moves back- look at your right fingers. Inhale and return to the center folding your elbows and placing hands on the shoulders. Next twist to the left as you exhale- your chest will face left and your left arm will move back- look at your left fingers. Repeat 5-8 times. When you stop try staying in one place as this movement can make you feel disoriented and dizzy.

BENEFITS

It is a good warm up for the spine, shoulders and arms. The right and left twisting action also alternatively contracts and stretches the back muscles. Many nerves pass through the spine and keeping the spine healthy is very important.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Avoid this if you have a frozen shoulder or a chronic back pain.



(The writer is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru)