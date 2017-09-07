CHENNAI: Nearly 300-sovereign gold jewellery and D5.5 lakh were stolen from a newly-wed couple’s house at West Tambaram on Wednesday. Police said that Raman, a retired PWD employee, had arranged his son’s wedding on September 3. “On Wednesday, Raman, his wife and his son Utali, along with the daughter-in-law had gone to their relative’s house at Anna Nagar around 8.30 am for a feast. However, Raman decided to reach home early to invite the newly-wed couple in.

When he returned home, he found the back door of the house broken and the valuables were not there in the cupboard,” said a police officer. Police said Utali worked in the United States and had come to Chennai for his wedding. Tambaram Police have registered a case and are investigating. A special team has been formed and police are scanning CCTV footage from the locality to trace the suspect.