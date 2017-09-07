The traffic police have conveyed their fears regarding the safety of commuters who make use of the Chennai Bypass to NHAI | sunish p surendran

CHENNAI: With as many as 35 fatal accidents recorded on it this year, Chennai Bypass poses great safety risk to commuters.The 32 km stretch — connecting Madhavaram and Perungalathur — has seen a gradual increase in accidents in recent years. The figure for last year was 45. Non-fatal accident count stood at 868 (till September), in comparison to last year’s 1,175.

The traffic police had recently held a meeting and then contacted the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding remedial measures to be taken for the situation.Officials from the transport department were also present at the meeting.Among the concerns highlighted by police was the need for adequate lighting, reflective materials for markings and signboards to warn drivers about dangerous spots.

Installation of speed-breakers at the junction of side-roads was also mentioned, as it will help slow the speed of vehicles joining the bypass.

It was also conveyed to NHAI authorities that certain engineering remedial measures such as ensuring dedicated crossing places and closing down unwanted side-roads should also be taken.

“We have conveyed our concerns to NHAI. We hope that the required steps for the improvement of road safety will be initiated by them,” said a senior traffic police official. Despite repeated attempts by Express, NHAI officials were not available for comment.