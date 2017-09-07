CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday launched a centre of excellence for Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO), a condition where the coronary artery is completely blocked with fatty deposits, with a workshop by world renowned cardiologist, Maoto Habara at its Vanagaram branch.

Almost all patients with 100 per cent block are suggested to undergo a bypass surgery in India and angioplasties are undertaken for only partial blocks. However, in Japan, aided by advanced technology, specialised wires and catheters are used to remove all blocks through angioplasty.

“Wires used in conventional angioplasties can’t pass through complete blocks, so patients have to go under the knife,” said Anand Gnanaraj, senior interventional cardiologist at the hospital. “Since the Japanese believe that the soul departs once the chest is opened, they have made inroads in angioplasty, which requires only a small insertion and doesn’t leave a scar,” he said.

Maoto Habara who has performed over 1,000 CTO angioplasties at Toyohashi Heart Centre performed this intricate procedure on a 76-year-old woman at Apollo facility on Wednesday and also interacted with around 100 cardiologists from across the country about advanced techniques in interventional cardiology.

With very little known about this procedure, which is significantly cheaper than bypass surgery. Patients gravitate towards traditional methods to remove blocks.

“The government cap of `30,000 for each stent (mesh tube used to treat weak arteries), further benefits patients,” said Gnanaraj. However, specialised equipment, which has to be imported and the expertise required to execute CTO angioplasties keeps it out of the reach of most hospitals in India.

Apollo Hospitals though has performed CTO angioplasties on 500 patients in the last five years. “The centre of excellence aims to spread awareness about the existence of such a procedure and provide training to cardiologists and encourage them to innovate their methods to benefit their patients,” said a hospital official.