CHENNAI: The Tamil poets and writers, who gathered at Litfest’17, a national conference on women poets of English literature from 19th to 21st century, here on Wednesday, noted that Tamil literature was not extensively discovered.

The event was organised by the Literary Seminary, Department of English, Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute.Noted poet Tamizhachi Thangapandian and Nandini Sahu of IGNOU participated as chief guests. Addressing the gathering, Tamizhachi Thangapandian spoke about the contributions and hardships of the women of all times. Nandini Sahu quoted various Odia poets and highlighted various aspects of the melancholical books she has published such as The Other Voice, The Silence, Silver Poems on My Lips.