CHENNAI: The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education surrendered 494 BDS management seats back to self-financing colleges after finding no takers at the end of the common counselling on Wednesday.On Wednesday, at the end of medical counselling for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in the State, all government seats were filled.But 494 management seats in self-financing colleges remained vacant. The selection committee had called 3,104 candidates to fill these management seats, but only 121 turned up. Ninety-nine seats were filled in management quota and 22 candidates were waitlisted.

“Remaining 494 seats were returned to self-financing colleges for them to fill. Any candidate with just pass mark in NEET can go to these colleges and take the seat. They have time till September 10,” said G Selvaraj, secretary, selection committee.This year medical admission was conducted based on NEET marks. The government conducted counselling for government seats and management seats in self-financing colleges this year.