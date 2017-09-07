CHENNAI: Four persons, including three Good Samaritans who were assisting an accident victim get into an ambulance near Madhya Kailash and the victim himself, were knocked down by a speeding car on Wednesday morning. All four including the original victim, sustained severe fractures and are undergoing treatment at hospital in the city.

Rajendran (26) of Teynampet, a software engineer at an IT firm situated at OMR, was on his way to work on Wednesday morning when the accident happened. “Around 5.30 am, as he was riding his two-wheeler from Teyampet towards Madhya Kailash, Rajendran lost control of his vehicle. He was thrown off the motorbike and sustained head injures. Meanwhile, Sundaramoorthy (26) of Saligramam and Sathish Kumar (27) of Madipakkam who were passing by, spotted Rajendran. They alerted the ambulance,” said an investigation officer. “Within minutes the ambulance reached the spot, and the duo along with the ambulance driver Prithiviraj (30) of Ariyalur were helping Rajendran get into the ambulance when a speeding car heading towards OMR rammed them.”

All four, including Rajendran, sustained hand and leg fractures. Passersby who witnessed the incident called another ambulance, which rushed the four injured to a private hospital nearby. Later, traffic police reached the spot and cleared the motorbikes, the car and the ambulance. “Since the accident was reported early morning, there was less traffic. If it had happened after 8 am, this would have caused a huge traffic pile up,” said an official. The Adyar traffic investigation team also reached the spot and arrested car driver Adithya (27) and registered a case against him.