MLA bolts as Dhinakaran meets Guv
CHENNAI: TTV Dhinakaran, in a clear sign that he is ready to take the intra-party wrangling to the next stage, met Governer Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday. The meeting was to urge the Governor to take a decision on the crisis as soon as possible.
The 53-year-old asked him not to delay it any further as it is beyond an intra-party affair now and claimed it is an open secret that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had lost majority support.
Meanwhile, MLA STK Jakkaiyan, who has been supporting Dhinakaran so far, met Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal and announced that he would be supporting Palaniswami in order to protect the present government.