CHENNAI: In a bid to scout talent and make students healthier, Madras Christian College has made sports and physical activity mandatory for its freshers. Realising its importance for the overall development of students, the college has allocated two credits for sports. These credits will be awarded to students only after logging 60 hours on the sports field in the first two semesters. Without securing these two credits, students will not be able to complete their course.

Freshers from the day and evening stream will spend two hours on the sports field before and after class each week. The students will be doing cardiovascular exercises and playing a game of their choice. “Madras Christian College on its 365-acre campus, has one of the best sport facilities in the country and it would be a shame to not put it to use,” says A Duraisamy, the convenor of the ‘sports for all’ initiative launched by the institution.

“We have made sports mandatory because most children have stopped playing outdoor games after Class 9 to concentrate on studies,” he said. “This initiative, in addition to making students active and healthier, will be used to scout students who show talent for games and they will be drafted on to the college team.”

RW Alexander Jesudasan, principal and secretary, who wakes up every day to a game of badminton with his fellow teachers, opines that the initiative is aimed to construct a community of unity, impart physical fitness, and be a stress reliever.

For now, the management has identified 10 games such as football, volleyball, kabaddi, basketball and has employed specialists and trainers for each game from the physical education department to train the students.

This initiative will benefit around 1,800 first year students from the day and evening streams who have been split into four batches. While two batches will hit the sports field on Mondays, the rest will hit the field on Wednesdays. “Most youngsters tend to shy away from the sun these days...which is not good for their physical and mental wellbeing. Getting them out on the field once a week is a start and they should keep at it regularly,” says JM Vishwanath, physical director. The ‘sports for all’ initiative kicked off recently by alumni Shiny Wilson and Prabhakaran who, over the years, have represented the country at several international events.