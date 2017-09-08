CHENNAI: Rock has always remained a dynamic genre of music with a massive following across the world. Orginated in the late 1950s in the US, the genre has witnessed the uprise and downfall of many bands and legends. Pacing up with the western world, our own rock genre has evolved in its own way breaking away from the ‘Mystiks’ and Beat-x and Flinstones of the country. CE catches up with a bunch of fire brands in the rock music arena to talk about the subgenre they focus on and their perspective on the pop rock culture. Here is an excerpt of that interesting conversation with bands Yaazhi and Spotlight prior to their event on Phoenix MarketCity this weekend.

“We mainly focus on progressive rock genre. This is a genre where the music has multiple rhythm signatures apart from the usual melody and harmony. But, we don’t want to typecast ourselves as a rock band. We would like to call ourselves as a mutli genre band,” says Kiran Kashyap, band’s director and lead violinist.

The band Yaazhi, which means harp in ancient Tamil, mainly plays cover versions of other popular songs. They also rearrange carnatic songs fully and re-present them in rock style. “The way guitar is played in the progressive rock genre and another genre is like day and night. It is different. In other genres, the guitar and other instruments support the vocalist. But in progressive rock, we have to play even the most intricate notes of the song. It is an equal effort from everyone in the band to bring out a product detailed out put,” explains Sankrith Sowmya, bass guitarist.

“The band is exactly one year old and most of its members are my friends from my college. We decided to come together as a band at a college fest just for the love of music and performing,” adds Kiran, who also opines that progressive rock genre cannot be sidelined as a single streamlined genre.

Concurs Karan, the lead guitarist, and adds: “It is subjective since the tone and texture of the genre changes from band to band.There is a scope for more creative music since there are no protocols to follow.” Yaazhi is going to perform cover versions of popular carnatic songs and English songs from bands such as Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Eagles, Cold Play and Elvis.

But the other band Spotlight has a different opinion of rock music. The ‘just out of school’ boy band focuses on ‘alternate rock’ genre which stands in the between of pop and rock. “Right now, we are in an effort to transform our band in to a complete rock band,” says Laxman, lead vocalist. The band was formed by a bunch of school friends who have a passion for music. The pack is pretty young since their lead drummer is still at school.

The band believes that rock in India has lost its charm with the arrival of the glittering bollywood numbers. “When we perform in some parts of Chennai, they don’t even understand our genre. But the crowd goes wild when a masala film song is played,” adds Laxman. The band which was named after the cultural event of their school was formed a year ago when they were inspired after listening to the popular band Coldplay in their early years as a rock band. “Our biggest dream is to perform in front of Coldplay as a tribute to them, for all the inspiration they have given us till day,” says Vignesh, lead guitarist.

The band members listen to all classic rock bands from the 70s and 80s like Guns n Roses, Beatles, Eagles and the post-millenium bands like Linkin Park and Green Day. Even when it’s just their first year after kicking off to the big bad world, they have their share of views about how society is taking up the music community. “I don’t see any respect given to music as a profession by the society and that is the biggest hurdle for young talents like us,” opines the 18-year-old Slash fan (lead guitarist, Guns n Roses).

Spotlight is going to start off with a tribute to Chester Bennington of Linkin Park by playing In the end and then they are planning to play cover versions of songs by Guns N Roses, Cold Play and Green Day.

Spotlight started composing and writing songs and are planning to­­ perform them soon. The band did a memorable performance ‘Monsoon Melodies’ in 2016 in the city.

Yaazhi was formed a year ago and has performed at IIT Madras, IIM and NIIT Tiruchy. They were inspired by the famous ‘Dream Theater’, a progressive rock band.

