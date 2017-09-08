CHENNAI: Trained from the age of five by his father and guru Yogiraj Siddhanath, Shivraj meditated hard to become the Kriyacharya he is today. From shadowing his mentor in his trip across the globe, Kriyavan Kriyacharya Shivraj earned the title of an accomplished Yogi at a very young age. CE catches up with the yoga man and discusses the real form of complete yoga.

“What is widely practiced here is not complete yoga. Yoga is made up of eight parts called ‘Astha anga’ — yama, niyama, asana, praanayama, pratyahara, dhaarana, dhyana and samadhi. Without incorporating all of these, practicing yoga will never be complete,” says Shivraj.

The main difference between Kriya yoga and the regular yoga practiced widely is that it is an amalgamation of Raja yoga (a genre of yoga meditation) and Dhyana yoga. It mainly consists of breathing patterns and techniques devised and developed to be practiced in day-to-day life. “Kriya yoga spreads the ideology of giving equal privilege to everyone to know god. It is a concentrated capsule of ancient science of yoga” defines Shivraj about the peculiarity of Kriya yoga.

He states that vegetarianism and non-vegetarianism have nothing to do with practicing yoga. “You don’t have to leave anything to practice yoga. As the power increases within you, things which have to leave you will leave you. Cook lightly, try to avoid red meat since it is hard to digest. As you advance, your diet will naturally become lighter,” he opines.

He has travelled across the country from north to south and taught Kriya Yoga. His ashram is based in Pune. “My father once told me that happiness is a state of mind. It comes regardless of age, wealth or gender and it is the responsibility of a spiritual master to teach society how to be content with what they have. I am on my journey to spread that,” adds Shivraj.