In all honesty, I hadn’t even heard of Agents of Mayhem till it released a few weeks back for PS4. And it’s still not one of the games that I’d voluntarily pick up to play. Agents of Mayhem is a mindless-shooting game, and is fun just because it is so. Evidently, the game is made for children or more chilled-out gamers who aren’t looking for good story and dialogues — but are looking for a game that has just about sufficiently challenging 3ps with decent graphics.

The thing that you’d notice first is its colour scheme — the environment of most of the missions are covered in blue, black and white lights; you can’t really distinguish walls from doors or anything else. So you’ll end up jumping all the time and shooting everything you see till your eyes adjust to the environment — which is bound to take a couple of missions atleast.

The developers of Mayhem, are the same creators who also made Saints Row. The game is set in a post-modern South Korea, and the open-world map allows you to explore the city. Characters have different powers — might take some time and also relentless button clicking to get a hang of the combos. If you don’t really pay attention to character techniques in destruction, you may be pleasantly surprised when the right button-clicking combination gives you that perfectly disastrous result. Mayhem is said to mimic the type of shooting also used in Overwatch.

Agents of Mayhem is like Power Rangers transformed into a action-adventure game in a sci-fi universe. The different playable characters can bring in new options to your arsenal, and you will spend time finding out the right combination that boosts your team. Although the multiple playable characters bring in new skills and attacks, you’ll soon also find out that the enemy essentially remains the same with the same attack combo. The repetitiveness of the fighting makes the game fall flat of what it could’ve been — but isn’t that what we were playing for, anyway? The mindless combat?

Anusha Ganapathi

Twitter @quaffle_waffle

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)