CHENNAI: The curtains on the 7th edition of AbilityFest — India International Disability Film Festival, held every two years, will go up on Monday (September 11). The three-day festival, which seeks to promote inclusion in every aspect of life, will be held at Sathyam Cinemas. Around 35 movies, handpicked from across the world and detailing the lives of persons with disabilities will be screened.

Started in 2005 by the Ability Foundation, the festival was conceptualised to bridge the divide between persons with and without disabilities and sensitise people at large. This year’s edition would be started with the screening of an Israeli movie, My Hero Brother. This movie, which has been feted in international circuit, revolves around the group of young persons with downs syndrome who undertake a challenging trekking at the Himalayas, along with their siblings.

To underscore the need for universal access in every aspect of the festival, organisers say the venue has been made accessible, while all the films will have subtitles. Significantly, continuing its trend of screening audio described movies, the festival will screen the latest Tamil blockbuster Vikram Vedha. Explaining it, Janaki Pillai, director (Programmes), Ability Foundation, said, “There will be an insertion of pre-recorded audio, describing the scenes, between dialogues. This will change the movie experience for those visually challenged.”

Some of the movies screened in the past, with similar audio descriptions, were Margarita With a Straw and Taare Zameen Par.

Entry to the festival is free, but interested persons are required to register as a delegate beforehand.

For details, call 8939675544.