CHENNAI: Bharat Sundar’s decision to sing in a casual competition at his dad’s office made his destiny. The charismatic Carnatic maestro is performing this evening at the Alliance Francaise of Madras. “The reason I quit CA after interim is because I thought it was better to become a good musician rather than a bad accountant,” laughs Bharat.

Realising his talent, his parents put him up with his aunt, who was a music teacher. “My aunt was the first one to teach me music. It was easier for me to connect to the basics since I grew up watching her sing,” he recalls.

Though he won his first sabha concert award in 2005, the semi finalist of Jaya TV’s ‘Ragamalika’ realised his real taste for Carnatic raagas after receiving a set CDs of vidwans as a reward for his nearly successful campaign. He was exposed to the Carnatic music pattern and it changed his perception towards the genre. He quit his job as an accountant and pursued masters in music. His commitment earned him a gold medal from the University of Madras. At 15, he worked with Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman.

“I sang harmonies in movies like Kannathin Muthamittal and Virumandi. Working with them was overwhelming. Ilaiyaraaja handpicked me and others after hearing us sing solos. It was scary and magical at the same time,” smiles Bharat, who worked with Ilaiyaraaja again in 2014 for his album ‘Swapnam’.

When does he practice? “For me, there is no fixed time for practice.

I start the day at 5 am and I practice according to the availability of time, but I make sure that I practice at least once a day. During two years of my college, my friends and I would practice daily from 9 pm to 4 am,” he grins. Bharat’s favourite raga keeps changing. Right now, he is exploring raga Begada as he found it interesting after learning a couple of songs on this raga.

Bharat Sundar is performing today for Mad Rasna at Alliance Francaise of Madras from 5:30 pm onwards.

For details call 9840027103