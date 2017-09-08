CHENNAI: When two worlds collide, most unique and abstract things can happen. The life of J Ramanan is the perfect example of this. How else do you explain an experienced architecture taking up a camera gear as a career? The veteran hobbyist frames a good conversation with CE regarding his interest in exploring the idea of alternate reality and his work-passion balance.

His genre of photography portrays a make-believe world in an unreal setting. The audience gets an exposition of all that his or her mind envisions. The photographer calls it an experiment with light, colour, subjects, backgrounds at different levels, a combination of dream and reality generated from one’s fertile imagination. It is a hub of surrealism which takes the audience on a journey that goes beyond logic and reason.

“I was always attracted to the extraordinary world created by dreams and nightmares, fears and fantasies. Therefore, to express them, I combined photographs captured in different environs on diverse subjects and in distinctive moods, thereby igniting a streak of adevnture in me,” explains Ramanan.

He calls photography a passionate hobby which he started 55 years ago with a Kodak Browny. “It was a ‘hand-me-down’ piece from a cousin in England. I am extremely grateful to him for that,” he smiles.

What genre appeals to him? “I am a landscape photographer. My best photograph till date is the one in which the golden light of the sun falls on the Kanchendzonga Peak in the Sikkim-HImalayas taken at 17,000ft,” he explains.

Ramanan believes that photography is like a painting, since it is a visual art. “To quote a cliché, a picture can speak a 1,000 words. Hence it’s a powerful medium to communicate several ideas, both in a subtle and emphatic manner,” he opines. “The rule of thirds is a very powerful rule that we follow in landscape photography. First we have to master the basics of photography like in any art form. Of course you can break this rule after you master the art of photography...you know, for the sake of getting a better picture.”

Ramanan received life time achievement award for photography from ‘Best Photography Today’ magazine and has received over 100 medals in various competitions. He has travelled to Kabru Dome Peak, Kedarnath Peak, the frozen Zangskari river and many other places to explore different possibilities in photography. His dream is to take a photograph of the Oceans of Europa — Jupiter’s Moon.

He likes...

Ansal Adams (Landscape photography) and Jerry Uelsmann (Surrealism) are Ramanan’s favourite photographers. Apart from photography, Ramanan is also passionate about mountaineering and trekking

His works are exhibited at Lalit Kala Akademi till September 10.

For details, call: 9566017276