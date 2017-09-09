CHENNAI: A whopping `1,136 crore, due to the retired employees of various TN State Transport Corporations will be settled by October 7, the Madras High Court was informed on Friday.

Advocate-General Vijay Narayan gave an assurance to this effect to a division bench of Justices S Manikumar and M Govindaraj when a suo-motu taken up PIL came up for hearing.

Originally, R Mayandi Servai (82), a retired TNSTC employee based in Madurai, sent a post card to another bench of Justices MV Muralidaran and N Seshasayee, when they were sitting at the vacation bench at Madurai on May 16. He claimed that the benefits due to him had not been settled even after 24 years after retirement. There were 100s of similarly placed employees.

Taking a serious note of the post card, Justice Muralidaran had directed the High Court registry to treat it as a suo-motu PIL. Thereafter, the case was transferred to the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai.