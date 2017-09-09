CHENNAI: The insistence on original driving licence (DL) is the fallout of the stringent directive made by the Road Safety Committee constituted by the Supreme Court, the Transport Commissioner has said in his counter-affidavit filed in the Madras High Court on Friday.

The counter was filed by Transport Commissioner, on behalf of the State government, in response to a batch of writ petitions and PILs filed against the authorities making it mandatory for drivers across the State to carry their original driving licences when they drive.

The panel, headed by K S Radhakrishnan, a retired judge of the Apex Court, was constituted in 2014 to reduce the number of accidents. The counter added that sec 130(1) of Motor Vehicles Act makes it mandatory to produce the driving licence if demanded by a police officer.

“The word original is not there in the rules as there is no need to mention it. The driving licence to be produced by a driver is the document issued by the Transport Department as defined in section 3. In other acts also, whenever a document is mentioned, it means only the original, unless the law specifically mentions copy thereof,” the counter clarified. The matter has been adjourned until September 15.