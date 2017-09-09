CHENNAI: A PIL has been filed in the Madras High Court to restrain officials of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Koodankulam Nuclear Power Project from continuing the work of first pouring of concrete for the third and fourth power projects of KKNPP.

When the petition from G Sundararajan of ‘Poovulagin Nanbargal’ came up before the first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M. Sundar, Assistant Solicitor-General S Srinivasan took notice. The matter was adjourned till September 15.

The concrete pouring work was being carried out without following the rules stipulated and the earlier directives of the High Court with regard to the safety of the people living nearby, the petitioner said.