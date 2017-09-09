CHENNAI: A Special Court for CBI cases will frame charges against the accused in the multi-crore telephone exchange scam, who include former Telecommunication Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanidhi Maran of Sun TV Network, on October 3.

When the matter came up on Friday, Dayanithi Maran and four other accused were present before the XIV CBI Court. A petition was filed to dispense with the appearance of Kalanidhi Maran in the court.

The CBI had filed the chargesheet on December 9 last.

The charge against the accused was that the duo had allegedly used 764 high-speed data lines at the former’s residence causing a loss of `1.78 crore to the exchequer. Chargesheet was filed on allegations of installing several high end telecommunication facilities at the residence of Maran illegally under service category for which bills were not raised for 2004-07.