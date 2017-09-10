CHENNAI: Art is heavenly and when done with a purpose, it is divine. Mellifluous Melodies headed by M S Martin, in an attempt to build awareness on ‘Child Labour’ created a new world record for the largest keyboard ensemble with 440 students on May 1 this year. And the certificate distribution ceremony was held over the weekend in the city. All kids are six to 18 years old, and 10 students are visually challenged. With the collaboration of over 40 schools from across Tamil Nadu, the kids were trained for the occasion with the help of their music teachers.

Photo: Romani Agarwal

“Martin sent the notes to each school and the school’s music teacher helped us train the students. We had 75 students from Martin’s Academy and the rest we coordinated through new media technology. All students met for the first time on the day of the event and rehearsed just once before the main event. They were perfect,” says Sangeetha, event organiser with WGR (World Guinness Record).

This is the third time Mellifluous Melodies has become a Guinness recipient. They set the record for the same category in 2011, 2014 and now in 2017. The kids were trained every weekend for over three hours. “Music with a cause and that is our motive. Setting this record motivates students and also highlights the cause,” says Martin.

Arguably the first one to introduce carnatic music in to keyboard in Chennai, Martin and kids were felicitated by the Minister of official Tamil Language and Culture, K Pandiarajan at the Egmore Museum theatre as a part of honouring their effort.

The process of getting the GWR authority to review the event is a complex one. First, one has to register online and send in the date and venue of the event to get a go ahead. Then, one has to send in a long evidence list which includes selecting adjudicators and stewards who are independent of the organisers and participants. It also included video footage of the entire set of participants entering in to the venue and separate footage of their exit.

“It was quite difficult to manage the entry and exit of the students since we also had visually challenged students. We made sure that we arranged separate ways for both their entry and exit, and that even had to be videographed separately,” adds Sangeetha.

“It was a huge experience. Earning this kind of a record is not silly, it is real. I am honoured that I was a part of this team and success,” says Shivaganesh, one of the participants who has been training under Martin for the past 10 years.

Records

When MS Martin broke the record in 2011 for the largest keyboard concert, it was after 17 years that such a record was broken.