CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority will now have to upload the site inspection report of industry or business projects online within 48 hours from the time it was inspected. The CMDA member-secretary has asked the area plans unit to make necessary provisions in the website.

“This can be downloaded by the establishment firm and has to be made available in the next two years,” CMDA member secretary C Vijayraj Kumar said in a office order.

This comes as the Industries Department has come out with reforms action plan for ease of doing business pertaining to single window clearance of industrial applications.

It is learnt that the guidance bureau is coordinating and implementing the system after it was suggested by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

This comes as the State has drafted a Bill under which all applications will be channelled through a single window portal, which will be integrated with the departments that have to give clearance to investment projects.