CHENNAI: A 52-year-old woman staying alone was found dead in her house at Triplicane with injuries on head and police suspect it to be a murder for gain as 40 sovereign gold jewellery is stated to have been stolen. The deceased Kala was residing in the first floor of a two-storey building on Kaliamman Koil South Second Street at Triplicane.

“His son Kamal broke open the door on Friday night after Kala did not attend phone calls. She was found dead in the kitchen,” said police. Kala was living alone in the house since her separation from her husband. Her two sons - Kamal, 35, and Jayakumar, 32, - were living at Anna Nagar and she used to make a living by lending money for interest, police said.

“She was last seen on Friday morning after which she never came out of the house. Only after her son came looking for her in the night, we knew she was killed,” said a neighbour. Police said, Kala had spoken to Kamal over phone on Friday morning. Later, he tried to reach her around 1.30 pm the same day, but the calls went unanswered.

“Finding something suspicious, Kamal informed his aunt Bhavani who resides in the same locality to check on his mother in the evening. As Bhavani found the door locked, she assumed Kala had gone out. After this, Kamal came directly,” the officer said. Police added that around 40 sovereign of gold were stated to be missing from the house. The body was sent to government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and the police have taken CCTV footage from the street for investigation.