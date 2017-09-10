Duchess Utsav is back with its’ two-day shopping extravaganza this week at Hotel Savera. The 16th edition is guaranteed to completely transform your humdrum existence into a dazzling opportunity of ‘celeb’ shopping experience!

Nalini from New Delhi forayed into vintage ensembles worked on traditional textiles; kurtas ,saree blouses, shawls and varieties of ‘separates’, for the modern fashionista! Suruchian iconic store from Kolkata will be showcased for the first time in Chennai. You will find multi-designer ensembles of luxury pret and pret designs - Loka, DishaNimi, ButtonHole, Myst, Shwet, KirthikaSarawagi, Rishimann, Shivani Bhargav and Anushree Brahmabhatt and others in a veritable spill of exotic wear in myriad unique exclusive designs.

‘Sequence Lounge’ by Rashida is launching her linen collection with a stupendous array of classic, contemporary silhouettes! Arpana Gargis is showcasing all kinds of designer wear and sarees for all occasions from Kolkata. Usha Bagri, the all-time favourite from Kolkata, brings her festive collection of semiformals in stylish cuts in various subtle hues and textures, for the fifth time to Duchess Utsav.

Meraki by RupaTulsyan is offering bespoke clothing. Launching Atelier KUNTAL with an eclectic range of apparel and accessories inspired by nature and the fabulous bird life of India, bringing the works of the artist and photographer Kuntal and the expert handcraft of Rina to the world of fashion. ‘Ritis’ of Bengaluru besides GulMohar, Reina, VV Fashions, Kimara, and Mash’s collection offer casual chic Indian and western wear. Urban Qualamkari by Parvathy and ethnic kalamkari by Saikalamkari from Bangalore will showcase their creative motifs.

Come join the fun in a true spirit of friendship and joy, dress up for the splash mingle in your exquisite outfits and have a happy shopping spree at the delightful Duchess Utsav!

Duchess Utsav at Hotel Savera on Sep 14-15 from 10 am to 8 pm. For details, call Sujata Mundhra at 9841288631or email sujatamundhra@gmail.com