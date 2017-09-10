CHENNAI: The Embassy of Sweden organised one of India’s most prestigious quiz contests — The Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Quiz at Ethiraj College for Women recently. Now in its 11th annual edition, the quiz series is part of the Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week, organized by the Embassy of Sweden, New Delhi along with leading Swedish companies in India.

Since 2016, it has been organised in 11 cities: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi. The national final, with 11 city champions, will be held at New Delhi. The broad theme of the quiz was Alfred Nobel and his life and achievements, the Nobel Prize, Nobel Laureates and their achievements, Sweden, its people and their culture, Swedish innovations and inventions. Members of the winning team win a week-long visit to Sweden where they will visit Swedish companies, universities and the Nobel Museum.

Students from various educational institutions in the city competed in teams of three. Some of the competing institutions were Loyola College, SRM University, IIT Madras and Ethiraj College, and others. The quiz comprised of a preliminary written round, which was followed by an on-stage finale. The quiz masters were Kunal Saravarkar and Seema Chari.

Said Seema, “The students prepared well and showed a lot of enthusiasm. Even when they didn’t know an answer to a particular question, they attempted humorous answers (laughs). We understood that certain names in Swedish were hard to spell and pronounce. So we were accommodating and gave points despite spelling errors for correct answers.”