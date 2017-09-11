CHENNAI: About 150 sovereigns of gold jewellery and about `9 lakh in cash were burgled from a house in Kasimedu.

Bhaskar’s relatives making a list

of items that went missing after a

burglary at the residence at

Kasimedu on Sunday| P Jawahar

Police said K Bhaskar (52) and his family were on a visit to Periyapalayathammam temple. He left with his wife and daughter in the morning while his son and his brother-in-law locked up the house and left on Saturday noon.

“Their neighbours too had joined them on their visit,” explained the investigating officer. “When the neighbours got home at 7.30 am on Sunday, they were puzzled to see the door wide open. They immediately informed Bhaskar who sent his son and brother-in-law back to check what had happened.”

Police said the burglars broke into the house, rummaged it for valuables and left it in disarray.

The officer said cash and gold were stolen from a locked cupboard. As of now, the police said they have not drawn up a list of suspects but investigations are on to nab the culprits.