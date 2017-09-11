CHENNAI: Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and Chairman of National Education Policy committee, Kasturirangan, released a book on the integration of Vedic education and CBSE education written by DVR Sheshadri and Swati Sisodia at the Sri Kanchi Mahaswami Vidya Mandir (SKMSVM) near Tambaram on Sunday.

The book titled Nurturing global leaders of tomorrow: An inclusive learning model (SKMSVM) shows the way is an account of how the school, which follows CBSE syllabus, also houses a program for learning Vedic slokas. While CBSE syllabus is followed from 8 am to 5 pm, students can opt to learn Vedic slokas in a gurukulam set up in the school.

Sheshadri, who himself ran a Veda Patashala with around 70 students, found that students in most cases turn introverts and shy away from the outside world despite learning a variety of skills that present day conventional schools don’t teach.

“A Vedic student who becomes a ‘pujari’ becomes gullible and is taken advantage of,” he told Express after the function.

Speaking at the event, he lauded SKMSVM, a school of six years for successfully and comprehensively integrating the old with the new and producing “all round students with values at a juncture where there is planetary emergency”.