CHENNAI: It is difficult to make anyone laugh; in fact it’s one of the toughest things in show business. Laughter comes as a result of instinctive expressions of lively amusement and sometimes also of derision. CE scripts a light-hearted conversation with the rising stand-up comedian Soda, where he talks about the effort goes in to making an effective joke and the story behind his stage name.“So, my real name is Sudarshan Ramamurthy. Soda happened when one of my intoxicated female friends decided to give a nickname to all of us in the WhatsApp group. Whatever comes in the prediction is the nickname and she typed Suda and it came as ‘Soda’ and hence the name,” he grins.

The BBA graduate was working as a content writer when he did something that changed his life. He attended a workshop thinking it was a comedy writing workshop and after signing on, it turned out to be ‘stand-up comedy’ workshop. “There, I was trained to scientifically write a joke and work on the laughing elements, etc,” he explains.Soda became a full-time comedian in 2017 when he quit his job as a storyteller. He faced a lot of scepticism from his family and friends regarding the decision. “I was doing storytelling for kids. Then I realised that what I did and what I wanted to do were similar things. So, I took up stand-up comedy on the side...and so from 2014 to 2017, I have had two jobs! But then my parents were supportive since I was doing what I really wanted to do. When money started coming in, I decided to quit storytelling altogether and become a full time standup comedian,” explains Soda.But he didn’t have the courage to tell his folks that he was only doing stand-up comedy until he was featured in a news article. “I presented the newspaper to them. The big problem was that most people were unaware of this field. And when I started, there was only one open mic platform in Chennai where I got four minutes to perform,” recalls Soda.

About the scripting process, he shares that that sometimes, language and context of the comedy go beyond what the audience expects. He also concurs on the importance of a disclaimer. “Language depends on the tone of the show. If it is a corporate show, then they will give us straight up instructions on the language and the theme. But if it is a public event, I am the godfather of my theme and language. I don’t use much of swear words and dirty jokes in my script because I write from my experience and it is not that dirty!” he chuckles.

Soda says for a 30-minute show, it will take from 6-12 months to prepare and that is the main reason we don’t have many one-hour long shows in the country. “For people like Kenny Sebastian, he knows what the audience expect from him; so it is easier for him to script. But for people like us who are trying to make it that big, we need to fix a fan base first so that we can spend time to write,” he avers.

Soda is a regular performer at Bay 146 at events organised by Evam at Hotel Savera. For beginners, he gives a tip: “Open mics are the best platform to sharpen your sense of humor and spontaneity. Keep coming back to open mics and events even if you fail. Because, if we take a long break, then we will be forgotten and the audience will move on,” he points out.