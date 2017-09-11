CHENNAI: Chennaites on Sunday witnessed ‘heritage on rail’, after the world’s oldest working steam locomotive was operated. The loco ‘Express EIR 21’, to which was attached a single compartment painted in tricolour was run by Southern Railway between Egmore and Kodambakkam stations.

Railway officials said the steam locomotive was originally built by Kitson, Thompson and Hewitson at Leeds in England in 1855, before it was shipped to India for the service of East India Company.

After it was withdrawn from service in 1909, the loco was exhibited at Jamalpur (Bihar) loco workshop and Howrah Station. A century later, in 2010, the locomotive, then not fit for use, was brought back to working condition by Loco Works, Perambur.

Since then, several heritage specials were run with the revived loco. On Sunday, for the sixth time the loco was operated in Chennai. “In the past, the loco has been run to mark either the Independence or Republic Day celebrations. The last special was run in 2013,” a railway official. After a gap of four years, EIR 21 was planned to be run last month, but was postponed for unknown reasons.

For those used to electric or diesel powered trains, the sight of a steam engine was unique. Several enthusiastic individuals stood on the edge of platforms and foot overbridges as the engine made its way to Kodambakkam. However, a few were left disappointed as the loco was operated on the express line and did not halt.

Chandrasekaran, who has two kids and was waiting at Nungambakkam station, said, “Even the station officials were not aware of the timings. We had to go to Kodambakkam for looking at the locomotive.”

Heritage train

Express EIR 21 steam loco was built in 1855 by Kitson, Thomson and Hewitson of the UK, who built another such loco, Fairy Queen, the same year

Fairy Queen too is functional. It pulls a two-coach luxury tourist train between Delhi and Alwar

EIR 21 Express ran between Howrah and Raneegunge

After its retirement in 1909, it was housed at the Jamalpur Loco Works in Bihar, where its firebox got damaged and it was declared unfit for restoration

EIR 21 was shifted to Perambur Loco Works a century later, where it was brought back to life

It has a complicated outside cylinder well tank engine. Many damaged parts were manufactured based on drawings

Fairy Queen too was serviced at Perambur. That experience helped workers put EIR 21 back on track

Notes from history