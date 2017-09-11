CHENNAI: Caught between a completely waterlogged street and numerous dug up stretches of service roads, around 1,000 families off Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) at Thoraipakkam find themselves trapped. For, to access the OMR barely metres away from their residence, they now need to take a 2.5 km detour via Kannagi Nagar.

Earlier, residents of Mada Koil Street had direct access to OMR. That access was blocked, forcing them to take the service lanes to reach the road instead. Now, with the service lanes dug up, residents said the easiest alternative was to reach OMR through the parallel Pillayar Koil Street. However, the cross street linking the Mada Koil Street and Pillayar Koil Street is also unusable, as it has been completely waterlogged for almost a month now, paralysing life in the neighbourhood.

“There are around six apartments in this street, each have at least 400 houses. Many of us have to take a detour via Kannagi Nagar that is 2.5 km longer,” says Badri Narayan, a software professional and resident of Mada Koil Street.

According to residents, the maintenance work undertaken by the electricity board in the service lanes displayed a fundamental lack of understanding of the neighbourhood. “Ideally, work should have been carried out in one part of the service lane before moving to the next. Now the complete stretch that we used to access is dug up for almost the entire length of Pillayar Koil Street, which would have been our natural alternative,” says Ganesh N, a resident.

Ironically, even if Pillayar Koil Street is restored, it would be of little use to residents, with the lane linking the two streets resembling a pond. “The lane has been waterlogged for almost a month. The stench and mosquitoes are unbearable. It is only a matter of time before our children fall sick,” said Nagammal M, a resident for over 50 years.

She added that sewage from the neighbouring private hostel for girls is being let out into the lane. The situation has worsened with the recent rains. Ravi Kumar, a retired marine officer, says it has been difficult for emergency services to reach them as well. TANGEDCO officials, meanwhile, say the cable-laying work would be completed at the earliest.